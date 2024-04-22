Open Menu

Three Killed, One Injured As Train Hits Motorcycle In Naseerabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Three killed, one injured as train hits motorcycle in Naseerabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people, including a girl, were killed when a train hit a motorcycle near Naseerabad in Balochistan on Monday.

The accident occurred when the Quetta-bound Bolan Mail train hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of three people and leaving one woman injured, private news channels reported.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Police Bolan SITE Women

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

1 hour ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

4 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

19 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan