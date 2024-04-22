Three killed, one injured as train hits motorcycle in Naseerabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people, including a girl, were killed when a train hit a motorcycle near Naseerabad in Balochistan on Monday.

The accident occurred when the Quetta-bound Bolan Mail train hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of three people and leaving one woman injured, private news channels reported.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.