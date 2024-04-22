Three Killed, One Injured As Train Hits Motorcycle In Naseerabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) At least three people, including a girl, were killed when a train hit a motorcycle near Naseerabad in Balochistan on Monday.
The accident occurred when the Quetta-bound Bolan Mail train hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of three people and leaving one woman injured, private news channels reported.
Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination centers8 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured during encounter with police8 minutes ago
-
Eight shops sealed for decanting8 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing, use of polythene bags banned from June 05: DC8 minutes ago
-
Global action against plastic pollution on Earth Day8 minutes ago
-
600 liters of adulterated juices destroyed: PFA8 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences final exams tomorrow28 minutes ago
-
Pak Army provides free eye care facility to over 1,400 patients in KP28 minutes ago
-
Veteran journalist Syed Haider Taqi passes away28 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources35 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK38 minutes ago
-
173 graduates awarded degrees in IMCG G10/4 convocation38 minutes ago