Three killed, one injured during exchange of fire in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and one injured during exchange of fire between two rival groups near Badri Nallah on Mardan-Swabi road, said police on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Qamar, Malik Syed and a passerby Taj Ustad while Imran became injured in the firing.

The injured Imran was rushed to nearby hospital while the bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.

Reason behind the incident was stated old enmity. The police have registered the case and started investigation.