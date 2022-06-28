Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team at N.Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Three people including two policemen were killed and one injured on Tuesday in attack on polio team in North Waziristan, police confirmed.

In the surrounding of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker while one civilian got injured.

The deceased were identified as police constable Raza Ullah resident of Darri Wasta tehsil Dattakhel, police constable Din Shaheed resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel tehsil Dattakhel and polio worker Rsheed Ullah son of Bismillah Khan resident of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel while the other injured was not identified.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started investigation to arrest the culprits.