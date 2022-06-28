UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, One Injured In Attack On Polio Team At N.Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team at N.Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Three people including two policemen were killed and one injured on Tuesday in attack on polio team in North Waziristan, police confirmed.

In the surrounding of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker while one civilian got injured.

The deceased were identified as police constable Raza Ullah resident of Darri Wasta tehsil Dattakhel, police constable Din Shaheed resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel tehsil Dattakhel and polio worker Rsheed Ullah son of Bismillah Khan resident of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel while the other injured was not identified.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started investigation to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Injured Attack North Waziristan Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Bismillah Khan

Recent Stories

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

8 minutes ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

18 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

1 hour ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.