Three Killed, One Injured In Car Firing Incident

Published June 15, 2022

Three persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident in Lower Kurram on Wednesday

PARCHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident in Lower Kurram on Wednesday. The injured and bodies of the dead persons were shifted to Sadda Hospital.

According to police, the victims were travelling in a motorcar from Parachinar to Sadda when they came under fire from unknown persons at Topaki locality resulting in the killing of three persons including chairman of the local peace council, Malik Momin Khan.

The identity of the two others could not be ascertained.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of the local police and vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot. The victims were stated to be hailing from Shakar Darra.

After registration of FIR against unknown assailants, police have launched investigation into the incident.

