Three killed, one injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in different incidents here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 25-year-old Najam Din resident of Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa was busy in cutting timber on a tree in Chak No.107-RB when he slipped and fell down on the ground.

As a result, he received severe head injuries and died on-the-spot before getting medical assistance.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Khalida wife of Shaukat resident of Chak No.659/9 Nankanan Road was strangulated to death when her dopatta was entangled in fodder chopping machine.

Similarly, 28-year-old Hanoq Masih resident of Chak No.77 Lohkay Khurrianwala was killed when a speedy tractor trolley hit his motorcycle near Chandian Talawan on Jhumra Road.

In another incident, 18-year-old Hasan Ali resident of Elahi Abad Sitiana Road received serious head injuries when newly constructed cemented stairs of a house caved in near toll plaza on Sitiana Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital in a critical condition.

Further investigations were underway, police said.