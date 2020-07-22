Three killed, one injured in encounter: Police

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Attock Police on Wednesday killed three alleged dacoits including their ring leader and injured another in encounter in limits of New Airport Police station on Wednesday, Police authorities claimed.

According to Police spokesman, a police party of Hassanabdal acting on a tip off that one of the member of inter provincial gang of dacoits also wanted in two different house robberies was hiding in a house near Khanna bridge area of police station Sadiqabad, along with Rawalpindi Police raided at their hide out on early hours of Wednesday. Police spokesman has said that during an hour long encounter one of the robbers namely Bakhti Rehman – a resident of Mardan got injured while his accomplices escaped away on motorcycles.

He said that the members of the notorious gang including their ring leader was chased and intercepted in the area of Police station New Airport in Attock.

He said that during another encounter three of them got killed.

According to district Police officer Khalid Hamdani, the gang was wanted in two different house robberies in Burhan area of Hassanabdal Police station. He said that the gang also shot and injured a man during one of these robberies. He said that the deceased was identified as Shah Faisal – a resident of Mardan, Anwar Taj – a resident of Swabi and Luqman Gul -– a resident of Mardan. He said that the injured was identified as Bakhati Rehamn. He said that gang was involved in dozens of robberies and dacoities and robberies in Attock and Rawalpindi.