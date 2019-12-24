Three killed, one injured in firing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) ::Three persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries after an accused opened firing at them near Chak 79/10-R, Pirowal, some 20 kilometres off here on Monday.

According to details, the four persons who were relatives to each other, were returning from a court when an unidentified person opened fire on them. As result, three persons Syed Bakht Ali Shah, Syed Muratab Shah, Syed Fakhr Shah died on the spot while their another relative Syed Taqi Shah was critically injured in the incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

DPO Faisal Shahzad directed SP Investigation Syed Bahar Shah, DSP Muhammad Nadeem to arrest the accused.

Autopsy has been completed in BHU Katcha Khu and bodies have been handed over to the legal heirs.

The residents of the deceased blocked the main Khanewal-Lahore road to protest over the incident. The trffic was, however, restored after successful negotiations with them.

qbs/ifi/zqr