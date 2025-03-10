Open Menu

Three Killed, One Injured In Kohistan Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three killed, one injured in Kohistan traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A tragic traffic accident occurred on Monday at Jijal Nallah on the Karakoram Highway, claiming the lives of three people, including the driver, while one person sustained serious injuries.

According to private news channel and police sources, the accident happened due to high speed when a Fielder car traveling from Gilgit plunged into a deep gorge.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Haji Fazal Qadir, Jannat Syed, and Ajmal Khan, belonged to the Sagi area of Mohmand tribal district.

The injured person, Muhammad Irfan, was shifted to a hospital in Abbottabad for treatment.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered the bodies and transported them to their native village in Safi Tehsil, Mohmand District.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

26 minutes ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

26 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

41 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

56 minutes ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

2 hours ago
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

2 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

2 hours ago
 Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

2 hours ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan