Three Killed, One Injured In Kohistan Traffic Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A tragic traffic accident occurred on Monday at Jijal Nallah on the Karakoram Highway, claiming the lives of three people, including the driver, while one person sustained serious injuries.
According to private news channel and police sources, the accident happened due to high speed when a Fielder car traveling from Gilgit plunged into a deep gorge.
According to the police, the victims, identified as Haji Fazal Qadir, Jannat Syed, and Ajmal Khan, belonged to the Sagi area of Mohmand tribal district.
The injured person, Muhammad Irfan, was shifted to a hospital in Abbottabad for treatment.
Local residents and rescue teams recovered the bodies and transported them to their native village in Safi Tehsil, Mohmand District.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, one injured in Kohistan traffic accident6 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects petition for regularization of contractual employees at Women University Swabi6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing attack on Police Personnel in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
DI Khan's Sohan Halwa, Rajar sweets of Charsadda add colours to Iftar parties in KP6 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts inaugural ORIC steering committee meeting to strengthen academia-industry collaboration6 minutes ago
-
DC listens people's issue, directs to resolve on priority16 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence with Mushtaq over demise of brother16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 21 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
Twin cities abuzz with Eid preparations as second ashra commences36 minutes ago
-
Govt controls inflation rate through effective policies : MPA46 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more meters1 hour ago
-
Armed men snatch car, loot passengers1 hour ago