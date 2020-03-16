UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, One Injured In Lasbella Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road accident

At least three persons were killed and another injured when a rashly driven truck collided with a car near Lasbella, Balochistan, news channels reported Monday night

LESBELLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and another injured when a rashly driven truck collided with a car near Lasbella, Balochistan, news channels reported Monday night.

The three inmates of the car died on the spot, while the truck driver,w who was injured, was taken to a nearby hospital.

