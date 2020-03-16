Three Killed, One Injured In Lasbella Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM
LESBELLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and another injured when a rashly driven truck collided with a car near Lasbella, Balochistan, news channels reported Monday night.
The three inmates of the car died on the spot, while the truck driver,w who was injured, was taken to a nearby hospital.