Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road accident

LESBELLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and another injured when a rashly driven truck collided with a car near Lasbella, Balochistan, news channels reported Monday night.

The three inmates of the car died on the spot, while the truck driver,w who was injured, was taken to a nearby hospital.