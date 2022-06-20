UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, One Injured In Lightning Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Three persons including two young brothers and a woman were killed, while another woman critically injured in lightning strikes reported from different parts of the district, triggered by rain and thunderstorm on Monday afternoon

Rescue 1122 sources confirmed that a lightning strike incident was reported from Mouza Shadi Khan Munda of Tehsil Kot Addu, where two brothers including eight years old child Zohaib and his teenager brother Shahid Ashraf (17) went unconscious after being struck by the lightning.

The rescue officials shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu, where doctors declared both brothers dead.

In another incident, a 19-year old Iqra Aziz d/o Riaz resident of Sultan Colony, Tehsil Kot Addu, was cooking in house's lawn when lightning struck her.

Resultantly, the teenager girl died while the other who was accompanying her sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the injured was shifted to the hospital while the deceased body was handed over to her heirs, according to rescue sources.

