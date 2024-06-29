Three killed, one injured in Lower Kohistan car accident

Lower Kohistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least three people were killed and a passenger injured in a car accident that occurred near Lower Kohistan, tv channel and rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a car carrying passengers was passing through Lower Kohistan when suddenly it plunged into a canal, resulting in the killing of three including children on the spot.

Another passenger also sustained injuries in the same incident.

The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.