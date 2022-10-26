UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, One Injured In Lyari Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Lyari area of Karachi district, Police and Rescue reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two women and a minor were killed when roof of their house fell on them in Lyari area.

One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue and Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.