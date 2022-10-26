Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse incident

At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Lyari area of Karachi district, Police and Rescue reported on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Lyari area of Karachi district, Police and Rescue reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two women and a minor were killed when roof of their house fell on them in Lyari area.

One person was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue and Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.