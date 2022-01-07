UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, One Injured In Mardan Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Catlang area of Mardan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa,Rescue sources reported on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Catlang area of Mardan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa,Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a car carrying family members was passing through Catlang area when it suddenly veered off the road and fell into the river. As a result, three persons of the same family died on the spot. The injured was being shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Car Died Mardan Same Family

Recent Stories

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

1 minute ago
 Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Respon ..

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Responses to Russia's Buildup - US S ..

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for implementation of UNSC resolu ..

1 minute ago
 NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Secur ..

NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Security Guarantees - German Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Missio ..

6 minutes ago
 Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine ..

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.