Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Catlang area of Mardan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa,Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a car carrying family members was passing through Catlang area when it suddenly veered off the road and fell into the river. As a result, three persons of the same family died on the spot. The injured was being shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations were underway.