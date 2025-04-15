Three killed, one injured in Quetta firing

Three persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident that took place near eastern bypass area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025)

TV channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man opened fire and killed three family members including a woman to settle domestic

dispute in a house located near eastern bypass area of Quetta.

One lady was also injured in the same firing incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to civil hospital. The police team also reached the

spot and started search for the accused who escaped from the scene after committing crime.