Three Killed, One Injured In Quetta Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Three persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident that took place near eastern bypass area of Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Three persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident that took place near eastern bypass area of Quetta,
TV channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a man opened fire and killed three family members including a woman to settle domestic
dispute in a house located near eastern bypass area of Quetta.
One lady was also injured in the same firing incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to civil hospital. The police team also reached the
spot and started search for the accused who escaped from the scene after committing crime.
Recent Stories
Three killed, one injured in Quetta firing
NATO's Rutte says US-led Ukraine peace talks 'not easy'
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference
HU celebrates conferment of national award on Chancellor Sadia Rashid
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, one injured in Quetta firing3 minutes ago
-
HU celebrates conferment of national award on Chancellor Sadia Rashid3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve women's hereditary ..19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases19 minutes ago
-
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"19 minutes ago
-
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing19 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive19 minutes ago
-
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered19 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal28 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner28 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad poisonous sweets trag ..28 minutes ago