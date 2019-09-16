Three killed, one injured in road accident in Islamabad

Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a speedy car hit a rickshaw in defense area of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a speedy car hit a rickshaw in defense area of Lahore.

According to police, the driver lost control over his car which rammed into rickshaw.

As as a result, three persons including father and his daughter were killed on the spot while another got injured.

The police and rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case.