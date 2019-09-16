UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:58 PM

Three killed, one injured in road accident in Islamabad

Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a speedy car hit a rickshaw in defense area of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a speedy car hit a rickshaw in defense area of Lahore.

According to police, the driver lost control over his car which rammed into rickshaw.

As as a result, three persons including father and his daughter were killed on the spot while another got injured.

The police and rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Driver Car

Recent Stories

US Air Force B-2, B-52 Bombers Train Across Europe ..

1 minute ago

Broad 'got into Warner's head' during Ashes, says ..

2 minutes ago

Khairpur DC assures traders of resolving their pro ..

14 minutes ago

Iran seizes new boat near vital oil shipping lane: ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi on track to partly restore oil output as mar ..

14 minutes ago

Pro-active foreign policy enhances Pakistan's impo ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.