UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, One Injured In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Three killed, one injured in separate incidents

At least three people were killed and one another critically injured in four separate incidents at Abbottabad and Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and one another critically injured in four separate incidents at Abbottabad and Mansehra.

According to the police, the first incident occurred at Dheri Kehal in the area of Havelian where a father, Rashid on a domestic dispute killed his teenage girl and managed to escaped from the crime scene.

While registering an First Information Report (FIR) the wife of Rashid said yesterday Rashid entered into the house and opened indiscriminate fire, claiming life of a 14-year-old daughter and fled away.

In another incident, the hairdresser took the life of a six years old boy when he wrapped the cloth tightly around the neck before cutting hair at Jageer village of Ghari Habibullah police station area.

Police told media that owing to the criminal negligence of hairdresser Khursheed, the six years old minor Husnain lost his life.

The hairdresser was arrested by the Ghari Habibullah police.

In another incident, a 60 years old man Sub (Retd.) Munawar resident of Thandyani mysteriously found dead in a hotel room. Police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where after completion of medico legal formalities handed over to the family.

An ill-fated son on the dispute of property case critically injured his mother by a knife at Dhodial Mansehra and fled away after committing the crime.

According to police, Bilal Arshad son of Arshad, demanded from mother to transfer the piece of land on his name. On refusal he attacked her with a knife and critically injured her.

Police has registered the cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Abbottabad Police Station Hotel Wife Rashid Man Mansehra Havelian Criminals FIR Family Media From

Recent Stories

First Thai cave rescue movie promises thrills at B ..

3 minutes ago

Cardiff to appeal FIFA ruling over Emiliano Sala t ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz judicial remand extended in two case ..

5 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is announced

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.