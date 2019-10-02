Three killed, one injured in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

At least three people were killed and one another critically injured in four separate incidents at Abbottabad and Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and one another critically injured in four separate incidents at Abbottabad and Mansehra.

According to the police, the first incident occurred at Dheri Kehal in the area of Havelian where a father, Rashid on a domestic dispute killed his teenage girl and managed to escaped from the crime scene.

While registering an First Information Report (FIR) the wife of Rashid said yesterday Rashid entered into the house and opened indiscriminate fire, claiming life of a 14-year-old daughter and fled away.

In another incident, the hairdresser took the life of a six years old boy when he wrapped the cloth tightly around the neck before cutting hair at Jageer village of Ghari Habibullah police station area.

Police told media that owing to the criminal negligence of hairdresser Khursheed, the six years old minor Husnain lost his life.

The hairdresser was arrested by the Ghari Habibullah police.

In another incident, a 60 years old man Sub (Retd.) Munawar resident of Thandyani mysteriously found dead in a hotel room. Police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where after completion of medico legal formalities handed over to the family.

An ill-fated son on the dispute of property case critically injured his mother by a knife at Dhodial Mansehra and fled away after committing the crime.

According to police, Bilal Arshad son of Arshad, demanded from mother to transfer the piece of land on his name. On refusal he attacked her with a knife and critically injured her.

Police has registered the cases and started investigations.