Three killed, one injured in Sialkot firing incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Three persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Qila Tag Singh area

of Sialkot district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other to settle old dispute near Qila Tag Singh area. As a result, three young men died on the spot. A woman was also injured in the same incident.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Those killed in the firing identified as Zahid, Ali and Mohsin.

Police have started investigations.