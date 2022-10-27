Three killed, one injured in various incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Three people were killed while another received injuries in different incidents here on Thursday.

Police said the accused, Arif and Ramzan, shot dead Abid Hayat over a domestic issue on Shahpurr Road and managed to escape.

In another incident, Muhammad Imran, 22, was gunned down by his opponents- Shakeel and Mehraan- in Khushab police limits on a land dispute.

Separately, unidentified accused shot dead Ejaz Khan and injured Muhammad Saleem.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and police started investigation.