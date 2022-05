(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and one injured over land dispute at Ajun Korona Tarangzai area of district Charsadda on Saturday, police confirmed.

Three persons Qaiser, Shair, and Nisar were killed while one other was injured during exchange of fire. The police registered the case and started investigation.