Open Menu

Three Killed, Other 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Three killed, other 3 injured in traffic accident in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A mother and son were killed, while the father and two children were seriously injured in a traffic accident when a motorcycle family was crushed by a speeding dumper in Gujranwala on Saturday.

According to the private news channel and the police, the accident took place near Jannat Town.

The rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

According to details, the ill-fated family's bike collided with another bike, causing them to fall onto the road, where they were subsequently crushed by a dump truck.

The dumper driver escaped from the spot while the police took the dumper into custody and shifted it to the police station.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Family From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

4 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

13 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

13 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

13 hours ago
District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

13 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

13 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

13 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

14 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan