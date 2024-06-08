Three Killed, Other 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Gujranwala
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A mother and son were killed, while the father and two children were seriously injured in a traffic accident when a motorcycle family was crushed by a speeding dumper in Gujranwala on Saturday.
According to the private news channel and the police, the accident took place near Jannat Town.
The rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.
According to details, the ill-fated family's bike collided with another bike, causing them to fall onto the road, where they were subsequently crushed by a dump truck.
The dumper driver escaped from the spot while the police took the dumper into custody and shifted it to the police station.
