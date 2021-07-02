Three killed, other two injured in Mosazai firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least three people including a policeman were killed when a clash took place between two rival groups in Mosazai area on the outskirts of the district on Friday.

Police said the groups of Abrar, son of Javed and Fawad, son of Naseen, residents of Mosazai had a verbal clash the other day over a dog fight. The Inqilab police station officials had arrested couple of people from both the groups after the clash.

On Friday morning people from both the groups came across each other and started indiscriminate firing which resulted in deaths of three persons. As result of firing Abrar and Fawad and an unknown man were killed while Owais and Alamgir sustained bullet injuries. The deceased Fawad was stated to be an official of Elite Force.

Soon after the incident area police reached the scene and collected evidence for investigation. The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.