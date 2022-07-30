Three killed over land dispute

Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the incident took place in 7-marla scheme of tehsil Mankeera where accused Javed Iqbal shot dead Mata Hussain, Muhammad Khan and Tahir over a land dispute and fled from the scene.

The police handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Imran Mehmood took notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Bhakkar.