UrduPoint.com

Three Killed Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Three killed over land dispute

Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the incident took place in 7-marla scheme of tehsil Mankeera where accused Javed Iqbal shot dead Mata Hussain, Muhammad Khan and Tahir over a land dispute and fled from the scene.

The police handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Imran Mehmood took notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Bhakkar.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Sargodha Bhakkar From

Recent Stories

Medical facilities being provided to flood affecte ..

Medical facilities being provided to flood affectees in Balochistan: Ehsan Shah

43 seconds ago
 Van Vleuten takes yellow jersey on women's Tour de ..

Van Vleuten takes yellow jersey on women's Tour de France

45 seconds ago
 AD&SJ orders to release seven prisoners from Adial ..

AD&SJ orders to release seven prisoners from Adiala Jail

46 seconds ago
 Asad Mahmood directs expediting relief efforts, co ..

Asad Mahmood directs expediting relief efforts, compensation to flood victims of ..

48 seconds ago
 Van Vleuten takes yellow jersey on women's Tour de ..

Van Vleuten takes yellow jersey on women's Tour de France

1 hour ago
 AD&SJ orders to release seven prisoners from Adial ..

AD&SJ orders to release seven prisoners from Adiala Jail

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.