Three Killed Over Land Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 10:43 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that the incident took place in 7-marla scheme of tehsil Mankeera where accused Javed Iqbal shot dead Mata Hussain, Muhammad Khan and Tahir over a land dispute and fled from the scene.
The police handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem.
RPO Sargodha Imran Mehmood took notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Bhakkar.