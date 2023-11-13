Open Menu

Three Killed Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Three killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A man killed his mother, sister and brother-in-law over land dispute here at Chimni mohalla under the jurisdiction of city Bhakkar police station.

Police said that Muhammad Akram (32) s/o Yaseen had a land dispute with his family.

On the day of incident, he strangled his mother Zaitoon bibi (70) to death, clubbed his sister Amina (34) to death and killed his brother-in-law Asim (33) after opening fire at him at Chimni mohalla and threw the bodies into nearby canal.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot.Rescue divers fished out the corpse of mother, while search operation for recovering the other bodies was under way.

Police arrested the accused and started investigation.Meanwhile the murderer confessed the crime.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man Bhakkar Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

10 minutes ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

23 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

23 hours ago
Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan