Three killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A man killed his mother, sister and brother-in-law over land dispute here at Chimni mohalla under the jurisdiction of city Bhakkar police station.

Police said that Muhammad Akram (32) s/o Yaseen had a land dispute with his family.

On the day of incident, he strangled his mother Zaitoon bibi (70) to death, clubbed his sister Amina (34) to death and killed his brother-in-law Asim (33) after opening fire at him at Chimni mohalla and threw the bodies into nearby canal.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot.Rescue divers fished out the corpse of mother, while search operation for recovering the other bodies was under way.

Police arrested the accused and started investigation.Meanwhile the murderer confessed the crime.