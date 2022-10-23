UrduPoint.com

Three Killed Over Land Dispute In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Three people were killed and two were seriously injured on Sunday in a fierce exchange of firing between two parties over a land dispute in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat.

According to a private news channel, the dead bodies have been shifted to a local hospital while medical aid was being provided to the injured.

As soon as the firing incident was reported, a heavy contingent of Kohat police reached the spot w the search operation for the accused is underway.

