Three Killed Over Land Dispute In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Three people were killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire between two groups at a housing society near Chakri Road in Rawalpindi.

According to private media report, three people were shot dead and two more were injured in a fierce exchange of gunfire between two groups over a land dispute in a private housing society in Rawalpindi. Police and Rescue officials reached the site after being informed. FIR was lodged and further investigation was processed.

Rescue officials said that two people injured in the firing have been shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance while the bodies have also been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, taking notice of the incident, has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and has ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.

Pervez Elahi said that while expressing regret for the loss of precious human lives, no effort should be spared in providing justice to the families of the victims.

