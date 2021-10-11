Three killed over minor dispute in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) ::Three persons including father and son have been killed over a dispute at Zafar Abad Colony in the jurisdiction of Town police station, said police on Monday.

According to FIR lodged in police station stated that Arman Ullah, Rehmat Ullah, Yousuf and Sadre Azam tribe Mahsud allegedly opened fire and killed Ahmad Khan, his son Nasib Ullah and cousin Allaudin Mahsud.

The police arrested two persons along with the weapon used in the crime.

The police registered the case and started investigation.