UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Three killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A man has fired to death three persons including a traffic warden in the area of Thikriwala police station here on Sunday.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said that accused Ajmal had an old rivalry with Mehmood Khursheed, etc. over a plot in chak 79-JB.

On the day of incident, Ajmal along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at his rivals and killed traffic warden Muhammad Sher, Mehmood Khursheed and Adnan.

Receiving information, area police reached at the spot and took bodies into custody while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of triple murder and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to probe into the matter and submit its report with 24 hours. He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Faisalabad Police Police Station Traffic Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

35 minutes ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

57 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

1 hour ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.