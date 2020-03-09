Three killed over old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A man has fired to death three persons including a traffic warden in the area of Thikriwala police station here on Sunday.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said that accused Ajmal had an old rivalry with Mehmood Khursheed, etc. over a plot in chak 79-JB.

On the day of incident, Ajmal along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at his rivals and killed traffic warden Muhammad Sher, Mehmood Khursheed and Adnan.

Receiving information, area police reached at the spot and took bodies into custody while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken notice of triple murder and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to probe into the matter and submit its report with 24 hours. He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.