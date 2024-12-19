Three Killed Over Old Enmity In Jand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Three members of the same family were killed by armed men over old enmity in Jand on Thursday.
According to police, the victims, identified as Muhammad Mumtaz (50), Aamir Shahzad (30), and Muhammad Kamran (26), were ambushed by a group of masked men while returning to their village, Chapri, on motorcycles.
Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers, armed with various weapons, emerged from behind bushes and unleashed a hail of bullets, striking the trio multiple times. All three victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
Jand Police promptly registered a triple murder case against the nominated accused and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the gruesome killings is believed to be an old enmity, according to police sources.
APP/nsi/378
