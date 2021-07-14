UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed Over Petty Dispute In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Three killed over petty dispute in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Three people including a woman were gunned down over a petty dispute in the Katti Garha area of Mardan district here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the dog had killed the birds of the neighborhood, which enraged the owner of the birds and killed the dog.

When the owner of the pet came to know about the incident, he entered the house of the neighbor and opened fire indiscriminately.

As a result,three people including a woman were killed and six others were injured.

According to police spokesman, the condition of one of the injured was critical and he has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Two died on the spot while a third succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A man named Gul Sher was a stamp seller died at the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died Man Mardan Women

Recent Stories

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

12 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

14 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

14 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

14 minutes ago

CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.