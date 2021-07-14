Three killed over petty dispute in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Three people including a woman were gunned down over a petty dispute in the Katti Garha area of Mardan district here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the dog had killed the birds of the neighborhood, which enraged the owner of the birds and killed the dog.

When the owner of the pet came to know about the incident, he entered the house of the neighbor and opened fire indiscriminately.

As a result,three people including a woman were killed and six others were injured.

According to police spokesman, the condition of one of the injured was critical and he has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Two died on the spot while a third succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A man named Gul Sher was a stamp seller died at the hospital.