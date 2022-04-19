UrduPoint.com

Three Killed Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Three people were killed during a clash over a property dispute in Nishatabad police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Three people were killed during a clash over a property dispute in Nishatabad police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Nawaz Ali had taken agricultural land on lease from Imran Sharif in Chak No 2-JB and they indulged in fight after expiry of the contract.

During the clash, Nawaz and Wajahat of one group while Imran Sharif of other died instantly.

On information, police reached the spot and took bodies into custody.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood took notice of triple murder anddirected City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan to probe into the matter and submita report at the earliest, the spokesman added.

