Three killed over property dispute in Bhakkar area

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Three persons were killed over a property dispute that took place in the Bhakkar area of Punjab province, Police and tv Channels reported on Sunday.

According to details, a man killed three family members including his mother, sister and brother-in-law after a gruesome murder he threw them into a canal

Police in a search operation have managed to evacuate the body of a woman from the deep water, while the search for two others was underway.

Police are investigating the matter of Akram who allegedly killed his family members to settle a property dispute.