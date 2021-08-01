Three killed separately

KASUR, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in different incidents here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Irfan resident of Pattoki was passing a railway level crossing, when Awami Express train hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.

In a second incident, 16-year-old Adnan son of Khadim Hussain was on his on a motorcycle when a speeding motorbike coming from opposite side hit him.

He sustained sever injuries and died on the spot without availing medical assistance whereas the other motorcyclist 20-year-old Danish son of Muhammad Ali received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the third incident, 30-year-old Muhammad Abbas was trapped in a machine while working in a textile factory and was killed on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospitals.

Further investigation was underway, said police.