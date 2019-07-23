UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Seven Injured In Armed Clash In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Three killed, seven injured in armed clash in Quetta

At least three persons were killed while seven other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over an old enmity at Mazai Adha near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district late Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed while seven other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over an old enmity at Mazai Adha near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district late Monday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner Killa Abdullah Jahanzaib Sheikh, two Sub-clans took position and used heavy automatic weapons against each other near Mazai Adha.

As a result, three of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and seven other received injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies Force and Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were identified as Rehmatullah, Abdul Wasay and Shah Gull.

Levies Forces and FC personnel were looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Died Chaman SITE

Recent Stories

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

10 minutes ago

China plans to add 29,000 school football fields b ..

16 seconds ago

Tourists to have hassle-free Bahrain-Kalam route n ..

18 seconds ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

39 minutes ago

KP government formally unveils results of NNS-2018 ..

20 seconds ago

Dollar inches up to lower 108 yen range as Tokyo s ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.