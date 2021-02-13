UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Seven Injured In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

Three killed, seven injured in cylinder blast

Three persons of a family including two children died in a cylinder blast occurred in a house at Tehsil Mir Ali, village Khadi on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family including two children died in a cylinder blast occurred in a house at Tehsil Mir Ali, village Khadi on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the explosion was so strong that three died on the spot including two children while seven other of the same family including a woman sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Died Same Women Family

Recent Stories

Two men detained in Abu Dhabi for flouting COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

8 brick kilns sealed in Kasur

55 seconds ago

DG Rangers chairs high level meeting on narcotics ..

11 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

13 minutes ago

Ufone and PTCL partner with Islamabad United for s ..

25 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in kasur

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.