Three killed, seven injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family including two children died in a cylinder blast occurred in a house at Tehsil Mir Ali, village Khadi on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the explosion was so strong that three died on the spot including two children while seven other of the same family including a woman sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.