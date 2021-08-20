Three Killed, Seven Injured In Lahore Wall Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and seven others injured in factory wall collapse incident that occurred near Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, the labourers were working in a factory when the wall collapsed, killing three of them on the spot.
The rescue teams pulled the seven injured out of the rubble and shifted them to nearby hospital.