Three Killed , Several Injured As A Vehicle Plunged Into Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:10 PM

Three women were killed while several others injured as a wedding-pick-up van fell into a ravine due to break failure in Khanagzai village on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Three women were killed while several others injured as a wedding-pick-up van fell into a ravine due to break failure in Khanagzai village on Thursday.

According to police sources, the wedding-vehicle was heading on a route in the lap of hills within limits of Chakdara police station when it plunged into a deep ditch despite driver applied breaks but the vehicle did not stop.

As a result three women were died on the spot while several others injured.

Soon after the incident, locals and police reached to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Two of the injured were referred to hospital in Peshawar due to their serious condition.

