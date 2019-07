At least three persons were killed and several injured in a bomb explosion near city police station in Quetta on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and several injured in a bomb explosion near city police station in Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the injured were shifted to civil hospital for treatment. The rescue teams were busy in providing relief to the masses.