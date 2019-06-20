Three Killed, Several Injured In Hyderabad Train Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:57 PM
At least three people were killed and several others sustained critical injuries in a train mishap that occurred near Hyderabad on Thursday evening
As a result , three persons died on the spot while the injured were taken to nearby hospital.
The engine of the train caught fire soon after the collision, the rescue sources added.
The police and local teams were engaged in shifting the critically injured and dead bodies to hospitals.