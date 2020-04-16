Three Killed, Several Injured In Khuzdar Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:37 PM
KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a rashly driven bus collided with a passenger wagon near Wadh, an area of Khuzdar district.
As a result, three persons died on the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, a tv channel reported on Thursday.
The police reached the incident site to collect evidence and registered a case against the bus driver.