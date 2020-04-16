Three killed, several injured in Khuzdar road accident

At least three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a rashly driven bus collided with a passenger wagon near Wadh, an area of Khuzdar district

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a rashly driven bus collided with a passenger wagon near Wadh, an area of Khuzdar district.

As a result, three persons died on the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, a tv channel reported on Thursday.

The police reached the incident site to collect evidence and registered a case against the bus driver.