Three killed, several injured in Nankana Sahib Motorway accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Three people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a Coaster and a Mazda on the M-3 motorway in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel report, rescue officials said the accident occurred due to overspending when a high-speed coaster lost control, crashed into a Mazda, and fell off the motorway.

Rescue 1122 personnel quickly responded to the scene, transporting 18 severely injured individuals, including women, to the hospital, while 15 passengers suffered minor injuries.

Emergency responders reported that six of the injured were women and children. The deceased and injured were immediately rushed to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 personnel quickly responded to the scene, transporting 18 severely injured individuals, including women, to the hospital, while 15 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Nabeela, 35-year-old Shahida Bibi, and 6-year-old Maureen Fatima.