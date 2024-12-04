Open Menu

Three Killed, Several Injured In Nankana Sahib Motorway Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Three killed, several injured in Nankana Sahib Motorway accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Three people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a Coaster and a Mazda on the M-3 motorway in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel report, rescue officials said the accident occurred due to overspending when a high-speed coaster lost control, crashed into a Mazda, and fell off the motorway.

Rescue 1122 personnel quickly responded to the scene, transporting 18 severely injured individuals, including women, to the hospital, while 15 passengers suffered minor injuries.

Emergency responders reported that six of the injured were women and children. The deceased and injured were immediately rushed to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 personnel quickly responded to the scene, transporting 18 severely injured individuals, including women, to the hospital, while 15 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Nabeela, 35-year-old Shahida Bibi, and 6-year-old Maureen Fatima.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Motorway Nankana Sahib Rescue 1122 Women Mazda

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

2 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

10 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

10 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

10 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

10 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

10 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

10 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

10 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

10 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan