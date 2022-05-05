UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Several Injured In Sargodha Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Three killed, several injured in Sargodha traffic accident

SARGODHA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Shahpur Saddar area of Sargodha district, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing through Shahpur Saddar road when it collided with a van and three-wheeler Rickshaw coming from opposite direction. As a result, three persons including children and women died on the spot.

Over one dozen people were also injured in the same accident. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

The police reached the site of accident and are investigating the matter.

