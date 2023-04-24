UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Several Injured In Swat Blast: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 10:10 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in two blasts that occurred near Kabal police station located in the district of Swat, Police sources reported on Monday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), two blasts were reported at Kabal police station resulting in the killing of three persons on the spot.

Several other persons were also injured in the same incident.

"It was a suicide blast but we are probing the matter thoroughly, " DPO stated. Meanwhile, D.I.G Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Peshawar has issued directives for providing all required medical treatment to the injured besides taking extra security measures for the area.

Further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

