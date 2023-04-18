Three killed, several trapped in massive landslide at Torkham border

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed and several others were trapped after a massive landslide that fell on loaded trucks at Torkhum terminal in Khyber tribal district on Tuesday early morning.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Landi Kotal tehsil Irshad Khan told APP that three bodies were recovered from the landslide that fell on the loaded trucks at the Torkhum terminal at 2:14 am last night.

He said one dead person namely Ayaz was an Afghan national while two bodies were yet to be identified.

He said three injured were also recovered and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Irshad Khan said about 20 to 30 loaded trucks were standing daily at the Torkhum terminal.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan and AC rushed to the site and directed the relevant authorities including Rescue 1122 to expedite relief and rescue operations there.

Irshad said that the landslide was very huge and time would be required to clear all rubbles, avalanches, and rocks.

"The casualties figure may have increased as several drivers and conductors were feared trapped under the huge landslide and fallen rocks." Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi said that over 60 staff of Rescue 1122 were participating in the rescue and relief operation.

He said fresh teams equipped with heavy machinery were shifted to the site to expedite relief operations. Extra precautionary measures were taken to recover trapped people safely.

Eight ambulances, three fire vehicles, and two recovery vehicles were also sent to the site.