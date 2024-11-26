Three killed, six injured in Neelum Valley Jeep crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Three passengers were killed, whereas six were injured on Tuesday when a jeep was plunged into the trench in Neelam Valley.

According to a private news channel and police, the incident took place when a Jeep lost control due to technical failure and poor road conditions near Sanduk Sonsal Road.

After receiving information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Muzaffarabad after first aid.