Three Killed, Six Injured In Rain-related Incidents: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:46 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday said that three people were killed while six other sustained injuries in several incidents triggered by the current spell of rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday said that three people were killed while six other sustained injuries in several incidents triggered by the current spell of rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said it had already issued alert on January 1 which predicted rains and snowfalls and had suggested all the district administrations to take precautionary measures to cope with untoward incidents in wake of rains.

A report issued by the PMDA said that the district administrations had launched relief and rescue activities in their respective areas in line with directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It said all available resources were being utilised to extend relief to people and added that work was underway to restore roads links in rain-hit areas.

The report said the PMDA had established a control room which worked round the clock and people could inform through helpline-1700 about any untoward incident.

