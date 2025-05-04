Three Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Three people were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries
when a car collided with another car in Chowbara, district Layyah
on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident took place near
Adda Hafizabad where two cars of a wedding party en-route to
Notak from Vehari, collided with each other due to over-speeding.
As a result, Kashif Nadeem, Muhammad Adnan and Basit Imran
died on the spot while six others suffered multiple injuries.
The injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital Layyah
for treatment.
Police were investigating.
