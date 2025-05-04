Three killed, six injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Three people were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries

when a car collided with another car in Chowbara, district Layyah

on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident took place near

Adda Hafizabad where two cars of a wedding party en-route to

Notak from Vehari, collided with each other due to over-speeding.

As a result, Kashif Nadeem, Muhammad Adnan and Basit Imran

died on the spot while six others suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital Layyah

for treatment.

Police were investigating.