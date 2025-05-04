Open Menu

Three Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Three killed, six injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Three people were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries

when a car collided with another car in Chowbara, district Layyah

on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident took place near

Adda Hafizabad where two cars of a wedding party en-route to

Notak from Vehari, collided with each other due to over-speeding.

As a result, Kashif Nadeem, Muhammad Adnan and Basit Imran

died on the spot while six others suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital Layyah

for treatment.

Police were investigating.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

19 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

19 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

19 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

23 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

23 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan