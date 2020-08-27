Three killed, six injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons here on Thursday were killed and six other sustained injuries in a traffic accident, tv channels reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, a rashly driven bus carrying passengers hit a Jeep near Levies Police Post located at D.

G.Khan Road of Loralai district. As a result, three persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Traffic police also reached the spot to investigate the matter of accident in the area.