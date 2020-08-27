UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Three killed, six injured in road mishap

Three persons here on Thursday were killed and six other sustained injuries in a traffic accident, tv channels reported on Thursday evening

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons here on Thursday were killed and six other sustained injuries in a traffic accident, tv channels reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, a rashly driven bus carrying passengers hit a Jeep near Levies Police Post located at D.

G.Khan Road of Loralai district. As a result, three persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Traffic police also reached the spot to investigate the matter of accident in the area.

