Three killed, six injured in two explosions in Harnai

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed and six others were injured in two separate explosions in the Harnai district of Balochistan on Thursday, media reported.

The incidents took place in the Zardalu area of the district where a car hit the explosive device planted on the roadside, the police source said.

The police said a remote control bomb was detonated on the people who were together on the spot of the landmine explosion.

The victims of the incidents were shifted to the nearby hospital in the area.