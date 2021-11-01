UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Ten Injured In Separate Road Mishaps

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Three killed, ten injured in separate road mishaps

As many as three persons were dead and ten others, including two women, were injured in separate road accidents reported in the city on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as three persons were dead and ten others, including two women, were injured in separate road accidents reported in the city on Monday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, a man died and five others were injured in a collision between a car and a speeding passenger bus heading towards Lahore near Adda Zaheer Nagar at Vehari road.

In another incident, four passengers were going to the city area in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding mini-van coming from the opposite direction collided with the rickshaw. As a result, two people were killed and two others were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, three motorcyclists were injured when a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Jamlera check post.

Rescue sources further said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital where identification is underway but the concerned police have also started an investigation into the incident.

